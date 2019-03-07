Tottenham line up Liverpool target to replace Hugo Lloris

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is being lined up by Tottenham as a replacement for Hugo Lloris, according to a report.

France World Cup-winner Lloris, 32, has found has himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons this season when he was fined £50,000 and banned for 20 months after admitting a charge of drink driving at Westminster Magistrates Court.

Lloris, though, who has a deal with Spurs until the end of the 2021-22 campaign, has been in good form of late.

Howeve, the Nice-born keeper in November suggested that he would like to play for another club before he retires.

“I don’t think so,” Lloris told Telefoot, when asked if Spurs would be the club he ends his career at.

And Spurs are believed to be looking for a new no.1 to replace him with Calciomercato now claiming they could be short-listing Albanian keeper Strakosha.

Tottenham will face some opposition in their pursuit of the 23-year-old with with Lazio’s president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Igli Tare unwilling to part with him.

Strakosha, who has eight clean sheets in Serie A this season, was linked with a move to Liverpool over the summer prior to their capture of Alisson Becker, and he is believed to still be a target for Jurgen Klopp amid doubts over the future of Simon Mignolet.

In November the agent of Mignolet – Nico Vaesen – admitted that discussions were underway over a solution to the Belgian’s lack of action.

“Liverpool, they like Simon. And Simon likes Liverpool. The only thing is Simon is a professional football player and a professional football player wants to play,” he told ESPN.