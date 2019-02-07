Tottenham line up summer move for perfect Eriksen replacement

Leicester star James Maddison has reportedly been identified as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen at Tottenham.

There are growing concerns at Spurs that the influential Denmark international will quit the club in the summer, with his current contract running out in the summer of 2020.

Real Madrid have been mentioned as potential suitors, although that would now appear less likely after reports of Luka Modric agreeing a new deal at The Bernabeu, while London rivals Chelsea are also known admirers of the 26-year-old.

With those concerns seemingly intensifying, Spurs are already though to be lining up successors to Eriksen – and according to a report in the Daily Mirror, Foxes star Maddison is at the top of Mauricio Pochettino’s list.

Tottenham are long-term admirers of the England squad man, dating back to his days at hometown club Coventry, and were in the running to sign him before Leicester shelled out £24m to take him from Norwich last summer.

The report goes on to state that Spurs are low on homegrown players, forcing them to name reduced squads in both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

However, they hope to increase their quota in the next transfer window, and have a number of British players in their sights – including the likes of Bournemouth’s David Brooks, Leeds youngster Jack Clarke, Hull attacker Jarrod Bowen and young Norwich right-back Max Aarons.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!