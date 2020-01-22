Tottenham tipped to swoop for striker with 28 goals in 35 games

Tottenham are reportedly plotting a move for prolific Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as they look to replace the injured Harry Kane.

The England skipper could miss the rest of the season after rupturing the tendon in his left hamstring at Southampton on New Year’s Day and that has prompted Spurs to search for a new man to lead the line before the January transfer window closes.

Krzysztof Piatek, Luka Jovic, Edinson Cavani, Paco Alcacer and Islam Slimani have all been linked with moves to north London, but a fresh report claims Spurs could turn to Scotland to solve their goalscoring issues.

Football Insider claims that Tottenham could swoop for 23-year-old Morelos, who cannot stop scoring in the Scottish Premier League.

The Colombia international has notched a hugely impressive 28 goals and nine assists in 35 games in all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s men, with Rangers posing a significant threat to Celtic’s dominance in Scotland this season.

Morelos has also had his fair share of disciplinary issues during his time at Ibrox, having been sent-off seven times over the last two seasons after moving to Scotland from HJK Helsinki for a bargain £1million in 2017.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly set to offer a loan spell to Tottenham defender Danny Rose until the end of the season, a move which could hugely benefit both parties.

Rose was a key figure under former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino but he has fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho, starting just one Premier League game since the Portuguese’s arrival.

According to The Telegraph, Magpies boss Steve Bruce has had Rose on his radar since the summer and is still keen on the England international.

Bruce is said to be considering the move after losing both Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems.

Willems will be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury while Dummett requires surgery on a tendon.

The newspaper also claims that Mourinho is also open to Rose leaving the club if the right offer arrives for the 29-year-old. Read more…