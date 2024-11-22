Tottenham, Liverpool both targeting Fulham raid despite £30m transfer three months ago

Tottenham and Liverpool are both weighing up moves for a Fulham star despite the fact he changed clubs to the tune of £30m just three months ago, according to a report.

Liverpool and Tottenham both harbour concerns of varying degrees with regards to their centre-back departments.

The Reds boast arguably the league’s meanest pairing in Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. However, Van Dijk is off contract at season’s end, while back-up Joe Gomez came close to leaving for Newcastle last summer amid unhappiness at his lack of game-time. The dearth of opportunities for Gomez under Arne Slot so far will have done little to appease the 27-year-old. Jarell Quansah is also on the books.

Spurs, meanwhile, only possess three specialist centre-backs in their squad at present. Arguably their best in the position – Micky van de Ven – continues to struggle with injuries, while Cristian Romero is woefully out of form. Radu Dragusin is option No 3, while Ben Davies can cover at centre-back if required, though is a full-back by trade.

According to Caught Offside, both Liverpool and Tottenham will be in the market for a new centre-half in the not-too-distant future.

Per the report, both clubs are taking a look at Fulham’s experienced campaigner, Joachim Andersen, despite the fact he only re-joined The Cottagers in August.

Andersen, 28, signed with Fulham in a £30m switch from Crystal Palace where he’d previously struck up an excellent pairing with Marc Guehi.

Joachim Andersen on the move already?

Andersen has wasted no time re-establishing himself as a guaranteed starter at the club he previously spent the 2020/21 season loaned to.

The Denmark international has helped shore up Marco Silva’s defence and Fulham are currently flying high in seventh spot.

Their mark of 13 goals conceded is the same number of goals Manchester City and Chelsea have shipped. Those two teams currently reside in second and third position respectively.

Caught Offside clarified that while Andersen is on both Tottenham and Liverpool’s radars, a move to either is by no means advanced just yet.

What’s more, Andersen’s deal at Craven Cottage does not contain a release clause and he’s under contract until 2029.

As such, Fulham are in an exceedingly strong position to demand much more than the £30m they paid Palace last summer. Whether Liverpool or Spurs would spend big on a 28-year-old remains to be seen.

Latest transfer news – Porro, Kerkez

In other news, AS claim Tottenham have successfully repelled Real Madrid’s interest in Pedro Porro by quoting a €70m price tag.

However, Manchester United may now have to be contended with. New boss Ruben Amorim has been heavily linked with signing Porro – who he managed at Sporting CP – to fill the right wing-back role at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Liverpool’s interest in Bournemouth left-back, Milos Kerkez.

“Liverpool [sporting] director Richard Hughes was at Bournemouth and obviously knows the player so well and the excellent skills and qualities of the player. So, they are monitoring Kerkez,” Romano said.

“For Liverpool he is for sure a player they appreciate, for sure they like him. Before saying they are going for him we have to wait, but for sure they appreciate him. The process to monitor and follow the player is a reality.

“But, again, it doesn’t mean that they are going to bid for him any time soon because we know how Liverpool take their time before doing anything.

“So, at the moment we are at the scouting stage, let’s say it like this. But for a player that Richard Hughes knows so well and he knows the potential of this boy who is really appreciated around Europe.”