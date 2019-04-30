Tottenham looking to beat Atletico, Leicester to Italian striker

Tottenham are reportedly aiming to beat Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Premier League rivals Leicester to the signing of a Serie A frontman.

The player in question is SPAL striker Andrea Petagna, who has been in excellent form this season – netting 15 goals in all competitions for the mid-table Serie A side.

The 23-year-old, who joined SPAL on loan from Atalanta last summer, is also been monitored by Besiktas, Eintracht Frankfurt and an unnamed Russian club – but Spurs are said to be looking to sign the player as a back-up to Harry Kane and replacement for Fernando Llorente, who is expected to move on this summer.

Their biggest rivals for the player are likely to be Atletico, however, given their decision to offload Diego Costa after his eight-game ban for insulting a referee’s mother.

SPAL have an obligation to sign Petagna permanently from his current loan deal from Atalanta, should they avoid relegation -and although that looks likely, they may miss out if some of Europe’s big boys come calling.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!