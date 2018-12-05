Tottenham make club-record €52m offer for Roma attacker

Tottenham have reportedly raised their offer to €52million in a bid to try and sign Roma attacker Cengiz Under.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants have already rejected a €35m bid from Spurs for Cengiz, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men have now come in with an improved offer.

The report goes on to state that Tottenham’s bitter London rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea, have also had the player scouted, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are looking at the 21-year-old as a potential replacement for veteran star Arjen Robben.

Roma are thought to have ramped up the price for the forward as they would owe his former club Istanbul Basaksehir 20 percent of any transfer fee received.

The Turkey international has scored nine goals in 38 Serie A appearances for Roma and grabbed their equaliser during the recent 2-2 draw with Inter Milan.

