Tottenham have contacted Real Madrid to inform them they are willing to to pay €30million (£25.34m) for Gareth Bale this month – but are reported to have told the LaLiga giants they won’t go any higher to re-sign the Wales forward.

Bale has been linked with a move back to Tottenham in recent month, with the winger struggling to win over the Madrid fans.

The 30-year-old has helped Los Blancos win La Liga and the Copa del Rey once each, and the Champions League four times since 2013.

However, the Santiago Bernabeu have never truly taken to Bale, who has also failed to convince head coach Zinedine Zidane that he deserves to start regularly for the team.

So far this season, the Wales international has made nine starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid, and has played just 101 minutes in the Champions League.

And according to El Chiringuito TV, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy met with Madrid president Florentino Perez this week to propose the transfer of Bale back to Tottenham.

As per the report, Spurs say theyare willing to pay €30million (£25.34m) for Bale this month – and that they will walk away from the deal if Real demand more for the 30-year-old.

Bale joined Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer of 2013 from Premier League outfit Tottenham for a transfer fee of £85.3 million.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 31 points from 23 matches, while Madrid currently find themselves second in La Liga, level on 43 points with leaders Barcelona after 20 matches.

