Tottenham have already made contact with Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana about a move to the club in the next transfer window, according to a report.

The 24-year-old stopper helped the Dutch side come within a whisker of reaching last year’s Champions League final and has been linked with a host of top clubs.

They include Barcelona where he spent five years at the Catalan giant’s academy.

A possible return to the Nou Camp was partly fuelled by stories that Marc-Andre ter Stegen was hesitating on a renewal with Barca but most reports suggest the German goalkeeper is more than happy to sign up again and retain his position as their disputed No.1.

Sport claim that Onana would then be signed up as back-up to ter Stegen if current reserve Neto is sold and be given assurances of game time and a guarantee he could leave in the future if a serious offer came in.

However, that could seem a compromise too far for the Cameroon international, who is unlikely to want his thriving career to be put on hold.

That puts the ball in Tottenham’s court and previous reports suggest Jose Mourinho’s side are ‘very interested’ in taking the plunge on Onana, with a €40million move being touted.

Indeed, Sport now say that Onana has ‘received a call’ from Spurs to discuss the possibility of a summer transfer.

These stories have been given further foundation by L’Equipe, who report that Ajax have now decided to cash in on the Cameroon keeper were any side meet their asking price.

Hugo Lloris still has the goalkeeping gloves at Spurs but his position doesn’t look as assured as ter Stegen’s at Barcelona so Onana could see a first-team place opening up much quicker if not straight away.

French World Cup winner Lloris returned as Mourinho’s first choice in February after spending time on the sidelines following a dislocated elbow picked up in a 3-0 defeat at Brighton in October.

But since his return, Lloris has conceded 13 goals in nine games, keeping just a single sheet and failing to spread a sense of calm in a still-troubled Tottenham rearguard.

Chelsea continue to be linked too although it they are believed to be focusing first on a deal for AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as they seek a long-term replacement for the struggling Kepa Arrizabala.

Onana has kept 15 clean sheets for Ajax this season.

In other Tottenham news, one pundit has revealed where striker Harry Kane sees himself playing where he to leave his boyhood club.