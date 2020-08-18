Tottenham make move for Ivory Coast star after extensive scouting mission

Tottenham have reportedly stepped up their bid to sign Ibrahim Sangare this summer after extensively scouting the midfielder.

The Ivory Coast international made 25 appearances in Ligue 1 last season. However, he is certain to move after his club Toulouse suffered relegation.

Get French Football News reports that Spurs have been monitoring the 22-year-old for some time and have strong interest in doing a deal.

However, at this stage there has been no formal bid from the Premier League side.

The report adds that Toulouse are not under pressure to sell the youngster. But an offer of between £13.5million and £18m plus add-ons could convince them to do business.

Sangare is a deep-lying playmaker with excellent passing ability. However, he would be joining a packed central midfield group at Spurs if he joined.

Tottenham only recently completed a deal for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while the likes of Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Gedson Fernandes are all battling for two spots.

WEST HAM READY TO SELL SPURS DEFENSIVE TARGET

West Ham have reportedly decided to put Issa Diop up for sale, amid rumours that he could join Tottenham this summer.

Foot Mercato claimed in May that Spurs wanted to sign Diop, and that the central defender was willing to move to north London.

Sky Sports now reports that the Hammers want £45million for the imposing defender. Adding that they will accept an offer from their London rivals if it matches their valuation. Read more…