Tottenham make progress in bid to entice £23m Ligue 1 hitman

Tottenham are believed to be edging closer to a £23million deal for Nice striker Alassane Plea, according to reports.

The 25-year-old hitman netted 21 times in Ligue 1 last season and The Sun claimed earlier this week that the north London side have made a firm approach to bring Plea to the club.

That is backed up by reports in France, with RMC claiming talks are ongoing between the two clubs over a deal – and it’s now claimed an agreement is close.

Plea has reportedly been offered a four-year deal by Spurs and would be seen as cover and competition for undisputed top pick Harry Kane in attack.

Tottenham were on Friday linked with a move for Porto striker Moussa Marega – but it seems Plea is their No 1 target.

Plea began his career at Lyon but moved to Nice in 2014 after struggling to hold down a first-team place and has netted 44 times in 134 games.

The forward also registered six assists last season as Nice finished a disappointing eighth in Ligue 1.

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has also been on Tottenham’s radar but the French club have told Pochettino they are unwilling to sell.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline