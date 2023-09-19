Tottenham tipped to make surprise January move for Man Utd flop Ten Hag is desperate to sell

Reports suggest that Tottenham are planning a surprise January move for Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire as they aim to bolster their defence.

The England international was relinquished of the Man Utd captaincy by Erik ten Hag and was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford throughout the summer.

West Ham came closest to agreeing a deal for Maguire, but the centre-back decided to remain with the Red Devils and fight for his place.

The 30-year-old has seen his minutes at Man Utd diminish due to the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Maguire started just eight games in the Premier League last season. This term, he has played just 23 minutes so far in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates. He is also unavailable to play against Bayern Munich on Wednesday due to injury.

Pundits and fans alike have criticised Maguire a lot recently. England manager Gareth Southgate has defended the former Leicester man, though.

“There has been ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time — it’s a joke,” Southgate said.

“I’ve never known a player treated the way he is by our own pundits. It’s beyond anything I’ve ever seen.”

It now seems that Maguire could get a chance to reignite his Premier League career with Tottenham.

Tottenham consider January move for Maguire

According to reports from Spain (as cited by Football Talk), Tottenham are ‘targeting a move’ for Maguire when the transfer window re-opens in January.

As mentioned, Ange Postecoglou is keen to bring in another centre-back in January. That is no surprise, either, considering Tottenham conceded 63 goals in the Premier League last season.

Spurs have a number of targets on their radar at the moment. Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with the London club for some time, while Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah is another option.

It now seems, however, that Tottenham could take a punt on Maguire. The Report claims that Man Utd are ‘open to selling him’ as he has been deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ by Ten Hag, and that is no real surprise.

It’s thought that the Red Devils would consider offers in excess of £30m for Maguire. They are keen to get him off the books as he currently earns an eye-watering weekly wage of £190,000.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Tottenham do make an offer for Maguire in January, as suggested.

