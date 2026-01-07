Tottenham and Man City could snap up one of Serie A's best

Tottenham and Manchester City have been alerted to the possibility of signing a Brazil international who has lit up Serie A since his arrival last summer.

Roma made Wesley Franca, 22, the sixth most expensing signing made by Serie A sides in the summer window of 2025.

The former Flamengo ace wowed at the Club World Cup before moving to Europe and if his first six months in Rome are anything to go by, the €25m / £21.7m paid was money well spent.

Since his move to the Eternal City he has impressed hugely – playing either as a right wing-back or left wing-back in Gian Piero Gapserini’s back five.

The right-footer’s natural position is, as you would expect, on the right. But given Roma’s struggles to adequately fill the left wing-back role this term, Wesley’s versatility has come in handy.

Wesley has already bagged three league goals this season and has enhanced his credentials ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Since making his senior debut for Brazil in 2025, four further caps have been accrued.

Roma are hugely happy with Wesley’s progress since arriving and he is now attracting attention from the Premier League.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Man City, Spurs and Newcastle were all admirers of Wesley, prior to his move to Italy and they have maintained an interest.

Sources have also confirmed the trio of clubs they have been impressed with what they have seen since Wesley arrived in one of Europe’s tougher leagues.

Roma do not need the money, but head coach Gasperini wants work done on the squad – particularly up front – which could mean deals are possible.

Intermediaries have alerted his English suitors that a deal could be possible, should they show a significant desire.

Roma’s sister club, Everton, have also been watching Wesley, though would struggle to match the others from a financial point of view.

