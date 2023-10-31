Tottenham man grilled for burger incident; ‘overweight’ club-record signing could see deal terminated

On-loan Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele reportedly had a ‘furious bust-up’ with Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk after ‘ordering a burger from the team hotel.’

The 26-year-old, who remains Spurs’ record signing at £63m, joined the Turkish club on a season-long loan in September after failing to impress Ange Postecoglou in pre-season.

Ndombele has struggled to find his feet during the last few years of his career. He’s now into his third loan spell away from Tottenham in as many seasons, having spells at Lyon and then Napoli in the previous two campaigns.

Postecoglou will have hoped that Ndombele would reignite his once-promising career with Galatasaray, but he has only gone backwards since making the switch.

According to reports from Turkey, as noted by the Daily Mail, Ndombele allegedly had a ‘had a furious late-night bust-up’ with manager Buruk after he ‘ordered a burger at the team hotel following their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.’

It’s claimed that the France international has also ‘angered’ the Galatasaray boss because he is currently ‘more than 6kg overweight.’

Galatasaray could terminate Ndombele loan

The same report claims that Ndombele will not return to action with the Turkish club until he ‘drops his body weight to 75kg.’

Buruk has told him that he must ‘lose his excess weight and his fat percentage must reach a reasonable level’ if he wants to play regularly again.

The midfielder has made just five appearances so far this season, and he has started only one of those matches. In total, he has played just 93 minutes of league football.

Ndombele was left out of the Galatasaray squad for their 1-0 away victory at Caykur Rizespor on Saturday – although it has been claimed this was because he was carrying a slight injury.

Ndombele has reportedly been given a strict diet plan to follow, which seemingly went out the window when he ordered the burger.

It’s worth noting that he has been troubled by problems with his weight throughout his career, and has struggled to be consistently match-fit.

Postecoglou will hope that Ndombele can recover his fitness soon. If he doesn’t, he could reportedly see his loan with Galatasaray terminated early.

