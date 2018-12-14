Tottenham man says club intend to exercise 12-month contract option

Jan Vertonghen says he is happy to sign a contract extension with Tottenham to stay beyond 2020.

The Belgium international defender, who signed from Ajax for €12million in 2012, has gone on to make over 250 appearances for Spurs and he has a 12-month clause in his existing contract, which runs until 2020.

The 31-year-old claims Tottenham are keen to exercise that option and the centre-backs says he has got five “good years” left in him.

Vertonghen told the Evening Standard: “I’ve got a contract until 2020 — there’s an option and Tottenham will take that option.

“So I’ve got a year and a half left and then we’ll see. The way I feel now, I’ve got at least four to five good years left in the tank.

“There are no talks [with the club], but that’s something to discuss. At the moment I feel great at Tottenham. It’s a club with unbelievable potential — not just the players but everything around it. Everyone wants to be part of it.”

The Belgium international spent nine seasons at Ajax before joining Spurs in 2013 and his mother has said he could return to the Eredivisie club before he retires.

“You never know, but I’ve got a great passion for Ajax,” he said. “I’d probably live in Amsterdam [when I retire]. I can see myself in Belgium a day or two a week with family — it’s only an hour and half drive. My missus is from there. I love the open environment, people being open-minded. I lived there for nine years, it’s a nice city. It has a good quality of life and diversity.”