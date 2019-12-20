Tottenham have reportedly opened talks to sign a new left-back in the January transfer window as Jose Mourinho looks to upgrade the position.

The inconsistent Danny Rose is seemingly being pushed out of the door, while Ben Davies is currently on the sidelines with injury but is only viewed as defensive cover by Mourinho due to his versatility to play centre-back too.

Jan Vertonghen is currently Mourinho’s first choice for the position that he occupies on international duty with Belgium, but it would appear that PSG ace Layvin Kurzawa could be on his way to north London.

The France star is out of contract at the end of the season and Foot Mercato claims that Spurs, Manchester United and West Ham have all ‘started talks with the player’s representatives’ about a potential free transfer, although a move in January could also be on the cards for the right price.

Mourinho is said to have been interested in signing the 27-year-old during his time at Old Trafford and signing a player with 12 caps for France for either a nominal fee in the New Year or for nothing in the summer appears to be a no-brainer for Spurs.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are facing the prospect of a shock summer fire sale with the club understood to be teetering on the brink of breaking financial fair play regulations.

The midlands outfit are believed to need to raise millions before next summer to make sure they are not the first Premier League club to fall foul of FFP regulations.

The Daily Mail claim they have been told that “Villa need to raise millions in player sales or wage savings before the summer in order to ensure they fit in with the Premier League’s spending limits”.

Villa were apparently close to breaching the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules in their promotion season, but the controversial £50m-plus sale of Villa Park bailed them out.

Villa then spent £90m on new players without any significant sales at Villa Park and under even though the Premier League’s spending limits are less stringent than the EFL’s they still look to be in financial peril.

The club lost £36.1m in 2017-18 and have yet to publish their accounts for 2018-19 and this season, and with them needing to record no more than £61m loss, under EFL and Premier League ruled, over the last three seasons they look in trouble.

And the one jewel in the crown at Villa Park who could ease the financial worry is Jack Grealish. Read more…