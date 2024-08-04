Tottenham, Man Utd and Arsenal given huge transfer boost as Euro giant puts eight up for sale

Federico Chiesa is reportedly among a list of eight players who have been told they can leave Juventus amid links with Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, and more.

Juventus won the Coppa Italia last season but finished third behind Serie A rivals AC Milan and champions Inter Milan, leading to manager Massimiliano Allegri getting fired in May.

Thiago Motta was named as his successor the following month after a successful spell with Bologna and ahead of the new Serie A season, it seems he and the club’s hierarchy are being ruthless.

The most high-profile of this octet is Italy international and Euro 2020 winner Chiesa, who scored 10 goals in 37 games for the Old Lady in all competitions last term.

The winger is understood to be keen on a Premier League move, with Spurs, United, Chelsea, and the Gunners said to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old.

But the fee that Juventus were hoping to command for him may be a lot lower than what may come to pass following an intriguing development on the ex-Fiorentina man – who is into the last year of his contract.

According to reports, Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani has failed to convince any Premier League side to pay upwards of £21m for him, meaning the Italian may be sold for as little as £12.8m this summer.

Chiesa and others shown Juventus exit door

According to the Daily Mail, Chiesa is being told he can leave, along with ex-Leeds United loanee Weston McKennie, who was linked with Aston Villa, one-time Liverpool loanee Arthur Melo, and former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The report adds Matttia De Sciglio, Daniele Rugani, Filip Kostic and Hans Nicolussi-Caviglia are also surplus to requirements at the Italian giants.

Motta told reporters this weekend: “They are out of the project and they have to find new club. We are convinced this is the best decision possible. Yes, Chiesa’s absence is related to the market.

“This is both for Federico and the others who remained in Turin with the exception of [Fabio] Miretti who is injured. We made it clear after speaking with all the lads.

“We have strong players, accustomed to continuity. At this moment the club is looking for solutions elsewhere, they must find them as soon as possible for everyone’s sake.”

This may be a great opportunity for Premier League clubs, among others, to land something of a transfer bargain. After joining Juventus for £34m in 2022, he could leave the club for nearly a third of that amount.