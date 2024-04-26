Tottenham and Man Utd battling to sign former Arsenal man, with huge price tag confirmed

Tottenham want to sign a new attacking midfielder and Ange Postecoglou has put Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze at the top of his shortlist, per reports.

Manchester United are also interested in the 25-year old, who has played a vital role in guiding the Eagles away from the relegation zone in the last few weeks.

Postecoglou wants to bring in someone who can provide competition for James Maddison and his England teammate Eze could be the perfect man for the job.

The former Arsenal academy star has made 24 Premier League appearances this season, scoring eight goals and making three assists in the process.

Oliver Glasner sees Eze has a crucial part of his team and wants to keep him at Selhurst Park, but is aware that a number of top clubs are chasing his signature.

READ MORE: Premier League Draft: One player each club could sign this summer as NFL Draft extravaganza begins

Tottenham and Man Utd are believed to be at the front of the queue. The Eagles certainly won’t allow Eze to leave on the cheap, however, given he’s under contract until 2027.

Crystal Palace also face a battle to keep hold of Michael Olise – another target for Man Utd, as well as Arsenal and Arsenal – so Glasner has a vital summer window ahead.

Crystal Palace slap £60m price tag on Eberechi Eze

According to a report from BBC Sport, Crystal Palace have slapped a £60m price tag on Eze, with Tottenham and Man Utd now informed of their price demands.

Eze only signed a contract extension last year and given the Eagles are safe from relegation, they are under zero pressure to sell any of their key players.

They also face no concerns regarding the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, which cannot be said for other clubs in the bottom half of the table.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Tottenham or Man Utd are willing to pay £60m to secure his services this summer.

Football Transfers claims that Manchester City have also ‘registered an interest’ in signing the Palace number 10, with Pep Guardiola believed to be a big admirer of his.

Eze could be brought in as a replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, who is vital to the Cityzens but could be on the way out amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Clubs from the Gulf State are willing to pay over £100m to sign the Belgian international, per TEAMtalk sources, so signing Eze for £40m less than that could prove to be a good bit of business.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd to stun Tottenham as Ratcliffe prepares blockbuster move for Prem striker with ‘swagger’