Man Utd and Spurs are among the suitors for one of the best wingers in the Belgian Pro League

A number of English sides have been alerted to the progress of Anderlecht winger Nilson Angulo, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 22-year-old Ecuadorian has been in Brussels since 2022 and, having taken time to settle, he made his big breakthrough last season and he was rewarded with a new four-year deal.

This term he has been sensational and is one of Europe’s stand-out wingers, and is one of the continent’s top assisters.

So far this season he has four goals and eight assists to his name and his form has been picked up by a number of clubs.

It is believed more than half a dozen clubs were in Brussels last month to see him score the winner in the title clash with Union SG.

We can reveal that amongst the clubs looking closely Angulo are Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Brentford, Brighton and Leeds United.

Angulo himself is playing so well and is going to the World Cup finals with Ecuador and for that reason, it is not definite that he will be leaving in January, as he is focused on making it to North America next summer.

Who is Nilson Angulo?

By Samuel Bannister

Angulo began his career in his native Ecuador with LDU Quito. He scored six goals from 34 games for them before joining Anderlecht in 2022.

He made his international debut back in 2021 but has really established himself this year.

At club level, he has mainly been playing on the left flank this season. He is right-footed, which means he becomes more dangerous when he comes infield.

So far this season, he has four goals and eight assists from 22 appearances.

Last season, he ranked in the 99th percentile of Belgian Pro League wingers for successful take-ons per 90 minutes, with an average of 4.12.

But he also ranked highly for some defensive metrics, showing he has the work rate off the ball to match the flair on it.

