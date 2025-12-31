Conor Gallagher is very keen on a move back to the Premier League in January, sources confirm, with Tottenham and Manchester United leading three other English sides in the race to sign him.

Gallagher joined Atletico in a £35million deal just 18 months ago, but he has found consistent regular starts hard to come by under Diego Simeone this season, managing limited minutes amid competition from the likes of Pablo Barrios and summer arrivals.

As my colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed yesterday (December 30), Gallagher held discussions with Simeone and club officials over Christmas, paving the way for Atletico to consider offers in January – provided their valuation is met.

Tottenham, managed by Thomas Frank, see Gallagher as an ideal addition to their midfield.

The north London club have long tracked the energetic box-to-box player, and insiders suggest he would be enthusiastic about a move to Spurs, given his London background and the club’s participation in the Champions League this term.

United, under Ruben Amorim, are also firmly in the picture. The Red Devils view Gallagher’s versatility and leadership qualities as a boost for their injury-hit midfield, with sources indicating interest in a loan deal – though Atlético prefer a permanent transfer for around €30million (£26.2m / $35.3m).

United’s pursuit adds a layer of intrigue, as Amorim seeks Premier League-proven talent to stabilise the engine room, but other sides are also in the mix.

Premier League battle for Conor Gallagher erupts

Newcastle remain keen observers of Gallagher, and can offer European football this season at least.

We understand that Joelinton, who scored against Burnley last night, is a potential departee in January amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, and a replacement will have to be signed by Eddie Howe should he be sold.

Everton and West Ham have been mentioned as outsiders in the race for Gallagher by sources. The midfielder’s priority appears to be consistent playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where he aims to reclaim his spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

His Premier League credentials are undisputed: standout spells at Crystal Palace and Chelsea showcased his relentless work rate and goal threat from midfield.

A return could reignite his career and inject vitality into any suitor’s lineup.

As the transfer window beckons, negotiations are expected to intensify. Atletico’s willingness to accelerate an exit signals a potential blockbuster move that could reshape the midfield landscape back in England.

