Tottenham, Man Utd, Liverpool all converge on star who tormented Chelsea, as Postecoglou eyes another clever deal

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have joined Liverpool in pursuing a Middlesbrough star who downed Chelsea during their League Cup clash on Tuesday night, a report has revealed.

Boro, who sit 12th in the Championship, pulled off a shock result as they beat big Premier League spenders Chelsea 1-0 at home to take the advantage in their semi-final tie. Chelsea were guilty of missing several great chances, most notably through Cole Palmer, and it was instead Hayden Hackney who scored the only goal of the game to give Michael Carrick’s side a memorable win.

Dan Barlaser sent Boro on the attack with a great long pass, and Isaiah Jones did well to set himself before putting the ball into the danger area for Hackney to tap home, sending the Riverside crowd wild.

Chelsea had no reply, and Boro will now be excited about heading to Stamford Bridge later this month and potentially booking their spot in the final.

Hackney will have earned more admirers with his display against the Blues, though several Prem clubs are already well aware of the central midfielder’s talent. Indeed, in May, it emerged that Liverpool and Arsenal were both keeping tabs on his performances ahead of a future move.

Hackney’s reputation is only getting better and now two more English giants can be added to the list of potential suitors. According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham and Man Utd are battling Liverpool for the thriving 21-year-old.

Tottenham have already been busy this month, landing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on an initial loan and fighting off Bayern Munich for Radu Dragusin. Ange Postecoglou will be determined to make Werner a success during the striker’s second spell in England, while he will also be aiming to help Dragusin reach his fantastic potential.

And Spurs are ready to push for Hackney’s signing too, as they look to future-proof their midfield.

Middlesbrough holding firm on Tottenham, Man Utd target

Unlike Werner and Dragusin, though, the England U21 international will not be moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during January. That is because Boro have told the interested clubs Hackney will only be moving if a ‘sensational’ bid arrives this month.

As Postecoglou is currently focused on replacing the injured players in his squad, it is unlikely Spurs will be meeting Boro’s demands. But come the summer, when Spurs have more time to think about transfers and potentially more money to spend, the North London side will try their luck.

Although, with Man Utd and Liverpool also in the mix, it may come down to Hackney to decide which club he thinks is best for his career.

