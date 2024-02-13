Tottenham, Man Utd, Newcastle all on alert as Barcelona prepare to sacrifice three top assets

Barcelona men Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde could all be Premier League bound

Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle are among the Premier League sides that will be on alert, with Raphinha and Andreas Christensen among the players they’re willing to sell.

Barcelona are in the midst of a financial crisis. Indeed, they’ve been undergoing the problems for a while, and it meant they could hardly spend a penny this season.

They’ve utilised the loan market for the likes of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, and got Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu through the door on free transfers.

Any more incomings in the summer window might have to be preceded by exits.

Indeed, Marca reports that Barca needs approximately £85million to ‘pay the instalments of the sale of 49 per cent of Barca studios before the closing of the summer market.

If that does not happen, there will be ‘very little room on the wage bill’.

As such, sacrifices are going to have to be made from within the squad, and some English clubs could benefit.

That’s as the players that could leave are all reportedly being targeted by Premier League sides.

Raphinha, Christensen, Kounde could be Prem bound

Indeed, Marca reports that Raphinha, Christensen and Jules Kounde are the three players ‘most likely to leave’ in the summer.

Raphinha has been heavily linked with Tottenham lately and it was even reported a £60million bid by them would be accepted. That might well be true given it seems he’s going to be on his way out.

A move for Kounde to Chelsea almost went through when he signed for Barcelona in 2022. They have remained interested in him since then.

He might well be willing to move, too, as it was recently reported the defender himself would be open to offers to quit his current side.

There might be no better place to go than the side who wanted him before he landed there.

Man Utd can get one defender target but not another

United have been heavily linked with Ronald Araujo recently, as they look to strengthen the centre-back positions.

According to Marca, the defender is ‘untouchable’ along with a number of other players.

However, they have also had an eye on Christensen of late, too. It was recently stated they were ‘very interested’ in taking him to Old Trafford.

And that interest might lead them to throw all their eggs in his basket, knowing they can’t get Araujo.

Newcastle United have also been heavily linked with Christensen, though, so the Red Devils might have competition.

