The shortlist of candidates to take the reins at Tottenham has reportedly been reduced to three after a recently linked name was revealed not to be a suitable fit.

Tottenham have endured a nightmare campaign that could see them finish below bitter rivals Arsenal for the first time since 2016. The club reached the EFL Cup final, but produced a tepid display that ended in defeat just one week after Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties.

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason took temporary charge, but a more seasoned figure is expected to be appointed in the coming weeks.

A host of names from across Europe have been linked with the post. A pair of Premier League managers were the most recent to be mentioned, with Fulham boss Scott Parker and outgoing Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo both linked.

However, the latter of those options has now been revealed to not be in the frame.

Trusted football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted that the Portuguese is ‘not a candidate for the job’. Explaining why, Romano noted that Tottenham are searching for a ‘different kind’ of manager.

With Nuno a non-starter, and others such as Brendan Rodgers seemingly out of reach, the Express detail the three likely remaining candidates Tottenham could call.

The first is Brighton boss Graham Potter. Despite the Seagulls’ lowly position, Potter has received praise for the attacking brand of football he deploys with limited resources. This style is said to have ‘proved popular among the Spurs hierarchy’.

Secondly, departing Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is named. He guided the country to a third-placed finish at the 2018 World Cup, beating England in the consolation game.

The Spaniard has also guided Belgium to top spot in FIFA’s world rankings ahead of Euro 2020 this summer.

Despite his success in the international game, The Sun claims that Martinez wants a return to club management. Furthermore a report in early May revealed Martinez was open to a Premier League return with Tottenham stated to be ‘keen’.

The final name the Express state is Ralf Rangnick. The German has excelled in two stints at RB Leipzig and would bring a wealth of experience.

Tottenham trio Ferguson wished he’d managed

Meanwhile, Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed the four current players he would loved to have managed during his time in the dugout.

His eventful career also saw him manage some of the biggest and most colourful names in Premier League history.

However, there are four current stars that Ferguson admits he could have had under his wing.

Harry Kane was the first player that Ferguson named.

Tottenham face the very real possibility of losing their talismanic striker after a disappointing season. Kane has gone public with his desire to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window. Although reluctant to sell, Tottenham could demand around £150million for Kane, who will have no shortage of potential destinations.

Ferguson is promoting his new docu-film about his life and recent health scares, entitled Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In. This is realised on May 29. During this interview (hosted by SPORTbible) he was asked questions by his former player, Gary Neville.

Ferguson also picked out two more current Tottenham men in Dele Alli and Heung-min Son. He also named departing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero as the fourth.

