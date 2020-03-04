Tottenham have thanked Victor Wanyama for the memories after the Kenyan was allowed to join MLS outfit Monteal Impact on a free transfer.

The former Celtic midfielder has hooked up with Thierry Henry’s side on a three-year deal which is subject to international clearance and the successful passing of a medical.

Wanyama, who cost Spurs £11million when he signed from Southampton in 2016, scored seven goals in his 97 appearances for the club, including a goal of the season contender in a 2-2 draw at Anfield the season before last.

But after falling down the pecking order under first Mauricio Pochettino and then Jose Mourinho, Spurs have cut their losses on a player they tried flogging both last summer and then again in the January window.

Most recently, the player was reportedly offered in a swap deal for AC Milan’s Franck Kessie, while there was also strong interest in him over the summer from Belgian side Club Brugge, who were ultimately unable to agree a deal to sign him.

But after making just four appearances this season, Spurs have granted him a free move across the pond to Canada, and the 28-year-old will look to get his career back on track.

“We have reached agreement with Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact for the transfer of Victor Wanyama,” the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday night. “We wish Victor well for the future.”

An additional message on the Tottenham’s Twitter account added: “From the goal in our last game at White Hart Lane to THAT strike at Anfield, thank you for providing us with some incredible memories Victor Wanyama.”

Spurs are back in action on Wednesday night when they tackle Norwich for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.