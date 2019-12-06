Tottenham have failed in an attempt to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to reports in the Netherlands.

Van de Beek, who has been linked with Spurs over the past year, scored against them in the Champions League semi-final first leg back in April and played an instrumental role as Ajax defied all expectations in Europe before eventually succumbing to Lucas Moura’s incredible hat-trick in Amsterdam.

Ajax lost Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong to Juventus and Barcelona respectively over the summer, but the Eredivisie champions managed to hold onto the rest of their star men, including the likes of Van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech.

However, it is believed Van de Beek continues to attract plenty of interest and Dutch outlet De Telegraaf (via Sport Witness) claims Tottenham made an approach for the 22-year-old that failed to materialise.

The report suggests Van de Beek made it clear he only wants to join Real Madrid, as he would prefer to work with Zinedine Zidane over new Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

Real are said to be ready to pay €55 million (£46.5m) for the Holland international, a fee which Spurs could match, but it Van de Beek appears to have made his mind up over his next destination.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Everton have joined the race for wantaway Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, according to reports.

Despite signing a new contract with the Amsterdam club in May, Tagliafico confirmed he would only be staying in the Eredivisie for one more year – and several Premier League clubs are now queuing up.

Already suggested as an option for Chelsea, with Marcos Alonso slipping down the pecking order and Emerson Palmieri linked with a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, Tagliafico is now said to have two more suitors from England.

According to El Intransigente, both Spurs and Everton have expressed an interest in the Argentina international.