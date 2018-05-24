Tottenham midfielder discusses rumours of £50m switch to Liverpool

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has stated that he sees his future in north London despite talk of a summer switch to Liverpool.

The Kenya international has endured a season blighted by injury and failed to earn back a regular starting spot – sparking rumours that Spurs were ready to cash in on him.

Indeed reports last month said that Tottenham value Wanyama at around £50million as Mauricio Pochettino looks to revamp his central midfield area, with Mousa Dembele also tipped to leave the club.

Former Liverpool captain and now Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has gone on record stating that he feels that the combative midfielder would be perfect for Jurgen Klopp’s men, but Wanyama has no intention of leaving.

“I still have a contract with Spurs and that is what I want to see through,” he told Goal.com.

“I did not have a good season with the team because of injury and my aim now is to work hard during this break and return for next season even stronger and help them perform even better.

“Being injured as a footballer teaches you many things about yourself but nothing more so than if you have your health then you have your wealth.

“Money and all the trappings of being a footballer mean nothing unless you have your health and fitness.

“This has been a dark time for me. When Tottenham played Real Madrid at Wembley and I had to watch… I wanted to play so badly, it was probably the lowest point of my career.”

