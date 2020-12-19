Tottenham to terminate midfielder deal after continued Mourinho snubs

Tottenham are reportedly preparing to terminate midfield misfit Gedson Fernandes’ loan move from Benfica in January.

The 21-year-old joined Spurs on an 18-month long loan in January. However, after making just 13 apperances in all competitions, the midfielder looks set for an early return to Portugal.

Gedson was due to stay in north London until the end of the current campaign, but a lack of game time has seemingly brought his spell to and end.

The player has featured for just 63 minutes in the EFL Cup this season. That has led to newspaper Jornal de Notícias (via Sport Witness) to claim that a deal has been agreed in principle for Gedson’s return.

That report has been backed up by Portuguese outlet A Bola. They state that the loan termination will be sorted within a ‘few days’.

A Bola also adds that Benfica are still confident they’ll be able to find a long-term buyer for the youngster.

Tottenham had a deal in place to sign Gedson for £45m, if his loan was success. However, the player’s value is sure to have dipped after a barren run of games in London.

Tottenham strike target heading for exit

A striker that Tottenham were pursuing during the summer will reportedly leave Napoli at the end of the season.

Arkadiusz Milik has no intention of staying at the Serie A giants, according to Goal.

The striker’s contract runs out in June 2021, which has perked the ears of Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

With this in mind, Napoli may want to offload him as soon as January to get a return on him.

Tottenham were keen on the Poland international but were ultimately snuffed by the 26-year-old.

Spurs’ interest was reignited, though, after reports claimed that Napoli would sell Milik for as much as half of his original asking price.

With the January window approaching and Milik supposedly stating his intentions, Goal says his transfer figure now stands at around £14million.

This is a dramatic decrease from the £25million that the Focus said the Serie A club was initially asking for during the summer.

Either way, it looks like the in-demand man will be leaving the club in 2021. Read more…