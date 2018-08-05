Tottenham midfielder turns down proposed Inter Milan switch

Inter Milan have reportedly missed out on the opportunity to sign Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele from Tottenham this summer.

The 31-year-old will be out of contract next summer, with Spurs said to be ready to cash in on the player rather than eventually lose him for nothing.

Inter have been trailing the former Fulham man for some weeks and had been hoping to reunite him with international teammate Radja Nainggolan.

Indeed, officials from the Serie A giants recently presented an offer to the player’s advisors in the hope of getting the deal over the line.

However, a report in the Sun on Sunday claims that Dembele has turned down their proposal and may well opt for a big pay-day by leaving on a free transfer next summer.

That could actually be welcome news for Spurs, given their struggles in the transfer market so far this summer, plus injuries to Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks.

Dembele, who made 35 appearances for Tottenham last season, had also been linked with a transfer to Chinese club Beijing Guoan but decided it was too early in his career to take the megabucks on offer in the Far East.

Spurs, meanwhile, continue to be linked with a number of players before the window shuts on Thursday – with Croatian duo Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino potentially heading to north London.

One player who looks certain to leave the club, however, is defender Toby Aldweireld, with Manchester United expected to seal a £60m deal for the Belgian in the next 48 hours.

