Tottenham Hotspur have been given belief that a deal for Harvey Elliott is there to be done after positive talks with Thomas Frank, while a transfer journalist has revealed why Liverpool will ‘reluctantly’ allow the 22-year-old to move on.

The Liverpool star looks likely to follow a raft of other stars in departing Anfield this summer after failing to convince Arne Slot he was worthy of regular football last season. And while Elliott continued to make important contributions off the bench, his only two starts in the Premier League last season came after the Premier League title was already mathematically won.

Despite a lack of minutes for the club he supported as a boy, Elliott‘s stock remains high after helping England Under-21s win the UEFA Under-21s Championships, and being crowned Player of the Tournament.

And since returning from his summer break, the attacking midfielder has found himself linked with moves to Aston Villa, Newcastle, West Ham and, most recently, RB Leipzig.

However, with Tottenham having lost James Maddison for a large portion of the season to a torn ACL injury, it is Tottenham who are pressing hardest for a deal.

And after it was reported that Spurs are ‘making significant progress’ towards a deal after Frank held direct talks with his entourage, including the player’s Liverpool-supporting father, there is now a growing feeling that a move to north London is a strong possibility for the former Fulham youngster.

With Champions League football also on offer – something Leipzig cannot provide – there is now a strong sense of optimism that a firm offer for a player, branded a “special talent” by former Reds striker Neil Mellor, will be launched in the coming days.

Spurs backed to sign Harvey Elliott as Liverpool demands emerge

It is understood that Liverpool are seeking a £40m package to sell Elliott this summer, though any arrangement would need to contain a buy-back clause, triggered after two years.

Alternatively, the Reds have told sides they would accept a £50m fee without any such clause attached. Spurs would, understandably, prefer the latter, though will try and drive Liverpool’s asking price down.

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, journalist Pete O’Rouke thinks a deal is there to be done for Frank’s side.

“Reluctantly, Liverpool would consider letting Elliott go for the right fee,” O’Rourke stated.

“There’s been talk of £40million plus a buy-back clause, or a £50million fee without a buy-back clause.

“RB Leipzig seem to be the ones leading the chase for Elliott right now, and they’ve opened talks with Liverpool to discuss a potential deal for the 22-year-old.

Elliott himself hinted at the end of last season that he will likely need to move on to further his career.

“If I had it my way I would be here [at Liverpool] for the rest of my career, it’s as simple as that.

“I love everything about the club, but at the same time, I kind of need to be selfish and see what’s best for me. I have big ambitions. I want to get in the World Cup squad,” he said in the wake of Liverpool’s title success.

“I want to keep being successful as a player. It’s something I still need to review. I need to have a talk with everyone and review the situation. we have many new players who have come in so whether it blocks the path for me I’m not sure. It’s something I need to have a look at and decide.”

