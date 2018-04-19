Tottenham move ahead of Liverpool for £52m Serbian winger

Tottenham are ready to meet the £52million asking price in the contract of Benfica winger Andrija Zivkovic, according to reports in Portugal.

A Bola claims Spurs were among a clutch of Premier League sides who took in Benfica’s top of the table clash with Porto at the weekend, with representatives of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal also in attendance.

But the Portuguese paper reckons a move to Tottenham appears most likely this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino strongly considering the player to boost his options next season.

Of the other sides that watched him, it’s said Liverpool also hold a strong interest. However, the report claims Jurgen Klopp has alternative targets in mind before he looks into exploring a deal for the Serbian.

Zivovic, 21, has progressed well since joining Benfica from Partizan in 2016 and has a £52million release clause in his contract.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline

More from Planet Sport:

The curious case of Americans snubbing the Monte Carlo Masters (Tennis365)

Jack Robinson on leaving Liverpool, Suarez, Sterling and life at QPR (Planet Football)

Preview: Challenge Cup, Gloucester v Newcastle (Planet Rugby)