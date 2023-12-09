Tottenham move to sign supreme £60m Prem star wanted by Man Utd, Liverpool after pulling plug on Chelsea transfer

Tottenham are reported to have made contact with Crystal Palace over a possible January deal for Marc Guehi – but they are far from alone with Manchester United and Liverpool also monitoring developments for the England defender.

The 23-year-old Guehi is rated as one of the Premier League’s best and most consistent defenders – and will come with a hefty price tag to boot. To that end, it’s claimed the Eagles value their star man at around the £60m mark.

However, while Crystal Palace are open to his possible sale and know they are unable to halt the career path of the talented nine-times capped England man, officials at the club are determined to sanction any sale on their terms only and when the time suits them.

To that end, we revealed last month that Palace fully intend to delay the sale of Guehi until after Euro 2024 in the belief his valuation could go up even more off the back of a successful England campaign.

Currently the preferred back-up to first-choice centre-halves John Stones and Harry Maguire, only injury and a dramatic loss of form will prevent Guehi boarding the plane to Germany in the summer with Gareth Southgate’s squad.

That said, with some of the Premier League’s big hitters all in the market for new defenders, it’s reported Tottenham have now made official contact over a possible deal for Guehi in an effort to get ahead of their rivals.

Indeed, Ange Postecoglou’s side have been badly exposed by their lack of central defensive options in recent weeks. And with Cristian Romero suspended and with Micky van de Ven suffering with injury, Spurs had been forced to field full-backs Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as an emergency central defensive pairing.

READ MORE: Ranking Premier League clubs by their net spend in 2023

Possible transfer auction for Tottenham, Liverpool, Man Utd target Guehi

That situation has eased somewhat this week with Romero returning from suspension.

However, with Eric Dier given permission to seek a move away from the club in January, Postecoglou is on the lookout for a top-class successor in the heart of the Tottenham rearguard.

That’s where Guehi comes into play, with Football Insider claiming Spurs have now made an approach to the Eagles to register their interest around a possible January deal.

As stated, Palace have let it be known they would be against a possible mid-season sale but know a possible scramble for his services could leave them in a position whereby they are given little choice but to sell.

Indeed, the report claims Manchester United have also made a similar enquiry with the Eagles, given speculation surrounding the future of unsettled defender Raphael Varane, who despite being fit, failed to make their matchday squad for Wednesday’s win over Chelsea.

Furthermore, it’s stated United have made it clear they are willing to pay £45m to sign Guehi next month.

The fact of the matter is, demand for Guehi could grow even stronger amid claims Liverpool are also monitoring developments given their current central defensive issues which have seen Joel Matip ruled out for the remainder of the season with a serious ACL injury.

However, despite the likely ensuing scramble, the Eagles know they would seriously undermine their own season by cashing in on the former Chelsea man, who is also on the radar of his former club too as they contemplate life after

Tottenham make Guehi move after ending Trevoh Chalobah interest

News of Tottenham’s move for Guehi comes after it was revealed they have pulled the plug on a possible deal for unwanted Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The academy product has been sidelined by Mauricio Pochettino since the Argentine’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, failing to make a single appearance this season.

And with Pochettino clearing the path for the 24-year-old to leave, he has been linked with moves to the continent with both Bayern Munich and AC Milan among those keeping an eye on his situation.

The strongest links, though, have come from Tottenham, especially in light of Van de Ven’s hamstring injury, and with the £35m asking price seemingly falling within their budget.

However, it’s now reported that Postecoglou has decided against the signing of the 183-game defender in order to focus on both Guehi and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo instead.

Ironically, their withdrawal clears the path for Crystal Palace to make their move for Chalobah, and we exclusively revealed on Friday they are now leading the chase for the former Ipswich and Huddersfield loanee as a replacement for Guehi.

DON’T MISS ~ Crystal Palace best placed to snare £35m Chelsea man Chalobah over Champions League giants