Gareth Bale has been axed from Real Madrid’s 22-man squad for their final La Liga game of the season, prompting more talk he will leave this summer.

Bale appears certain to be on his way out of Madrid this summer. Having previously been linked with Manchester United and his former club Tottenham.

And a return to England could well be on the cards after Zinedine Zidane ditched the Welshman for the season finale against Leganes.

Reports claim that Zidane is desperate to move the 31-year-old this summer. After Real secured their first LaLiga title in three years in midweek.

The forward could be seen celebrating awkwardly when Real sealed the win against Villarreal on Thursday. He stood to one side as his team-mates jubilantly threw Zidane in the air.

Since the season restart, Bale has made just two appearances for Real and has not featured in their last six games.

All signs point towards an exit, and the Daily Star claims that three clubs in the riunning for his signature.

They report that former club Spurs remain an option, while Newcacstle and LA Galaxy are the other two mentioned.

Tottenham are mentioned, despite previous reports that a return is highly unlikely. Newcastle, meanwhile, are expected to spend heavily if their Saudi takeover goes through.

A move to the MLS appears to have more of a chance, given Bale’s celebrity. Plus the fact that his game has clearly dropped a level since his peak.

His recent antics have also annoyed Real fans, with the attacker watching last Monday’s win over Granada from the stands through pretend binoculars. He also pretended to fall asleep with a face mask over his eyes during Madrid’s win over Alaves three days before that.

Bale has ‘disrespected’ Real Madrid

And former Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov accused the Welshman of “disrespecting” Real Madrid.

“Gareth Bale is in the headlines again for pretending to sleep in the stands when he found out he was going to be an unused substitute,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“When I saw it I couldn’t believe it. I watched him put his mask over his eyes and pretend to be asleep.

“I cannot support that. It is unprofessional and disrespectful to Real Madrid.

“Madrid need to find a solution to the Bale saga. It’s not good for Bale or the team.”

One things is for sure, Bale is certain to be in the news over the coming months. If a Real exit is truly on the cards.