Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham on red alert as Bournemouth scramble to secure deal for key player

Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly’s contract is set to expire in June and Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham are interested in signing him.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that the Cherries have offered the 25-year-old an extension in the hope that he will commit his future to the club for another few seasons at least.

We understand that any new deal signed before the end of the season would include a release clause and Kelly certainly isn’t stuck for a move.

However, Bournemouth are not confident of tying him down to fresh terms so the prospect of him leaving on a free transfer is very real.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham are the three most likely clubs to sign Kelly at the end of the season as things stand.

The defender, who can play as a left-back or centre-back, has made 14 Premier League appearances this season, helping Bournemouth to keep two clean sheets in the process.

Kelly’s performances have not gone unnoticed and there is even a chance that he could be included in the England squad for the European Championships this year.

Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly targeted by Prem trio

Tottenham have had their eye on Kelly for some time. They considered a move for him in the summer but ultimately opted to sign Radu Dragusin instead.

TEAMtalk understands that Kelly could still join Spurs, however, despite them bringing in multiple centre-backs in recent windows.

Newcastle also have had one eye on the defender and have been impressed by his recent performances. Kelly is also a homegrown player, which is a big plus factor for sides who could compete in Europe next year.

West Ham are also understood to be keen on Kelly and believe snapping up the Bournemouth star on a free transfer would be an exceptional deal.

As mentioned, he is in Gareth Southgate’s thinking for the England squad. He is likely to miss out on the Euros but he could certainly end up playing for the Three Lions in the future.

Bournemouth are still working hard on a new contract for Kelly but even if they are able to tie him down to a new deal, clubs will still be chasing his signature.

With that in mind, everything points towards the Cherries’ star leaving at the end of the season.

