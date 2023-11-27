Tottenham to rival Newcastle, Aston Villa for ‘bargain’ Uruguay star as Postecoglou ramps up defender hunt

Tottenham are reportedly ‘lining up’ a move for Club America centre-back Sebastian Caceres as Ange Postecoglou eyes a solution to his current injury crisis.

The North London club got off to a fantastic start to the season but knocks to James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison and others has stunted their progress.

Tottenham have lost their last three Premier League matches and have slid down to fifth place in the table.

Now, Postecoglou is looking to improve his squad in January and it’s thought that signing a new centre-back is one of his priorities.

The manager was forced to field a centre-back pairing of Emerson Royal – who generally plays as a right-back – and Ben Davies in a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, with Cristian Romero currently serving a three-match suspension.

Eric Dier has also been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham for some time, so Postecoglou would likely have to replace him in January even without his current injury problems.

Now, reports suggest that Caceres could be a ‘bargain’ solution to Spurs’ lack of defensive options.

READ MORE: Arsenal, Tottenham under threat as Euro giants select three major Prem targets to solve growing problem

Tottenham eye ‘bargain’ move for Caceres

According to The Daily Telegraph, Tottenham are ‘lining up’ a move for Caceres in January, and have been tipped to sign him for a bargain fee.

The report claims that Club America would be willing to sell the 24-year-old centre-back for a ‘bargain fee of £4.3m in January.’

Caceres has just one year remaining on his contract with the Mexican club and it’s thought he is keen on joining a Premier League club.

The defender signed for Club America in 2020. He has since made 112 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals in the process.

Caceres’ good performances have also earned him a regular spot in the Uruguay national team, so there is certainly no doubting his quality.

A move to Tottenham would give the defender the opportunity to link up with Uruguay teammate Rodrigo Bentancur, which could give the North London club an advantage in the race for his signature.

The Daily Telegraph note that Newcastle and Aston Villa are also interested in Caceres, so we could potentially see the both of those clubs also make an approach for him this winter.

DON’T MISS: Postecoglou praises ‘threatening’ Tottenham star in clearest hint yet January offers will be rebuffed