Tottenham, Newcastle gobsmacked, as Crystal Palace prepare ‘super offer’ for Serie A golden boy

Crystal Palace are reportedly ‘ready’ to make a move for Juventus star Matias Soule in January, who is also a target for Tottenham and Newcastle.

The Eagles have failed to win in their last five Premier League matches and Roy Hodgson is keen to bolster his squad for the second half of the season.

Crystal Palace have scored the second-least goals of any top-flight side this term, netting just 15 times in 16 league games so far.

As a result, Hodgson is focusing on adding some more attacking flair to his team and Soule has emerged as a potential option.

The talented 20-year-old has been shining while on loan at Frosinone this season, where he has scored six times and provided one assist from 13 appearances so far.

While his loan at the Serie A side is due to run until the summer, Juventus are planning to trigger a recall clause in his contract in January in order to sell the 20-year-old on.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Tottenham have already opened talks over a potential deal for the Argentina U20 international, while Newcastle are also interested.

However, it now seems that Crystal Palace are poised to battle the two Premier League giants for his signature.

Crystal Palace line up ‘super offer’ for Tottenham, Newcastle target

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Crystal Palace are ‘ready to make a super offer’ for Soule in January.

The report claims that Juventus have ‘offered’ the Eagles the opportunity to land the youngster this winter if they agree to pay €35m (approx. £30.1m) for his services.

Juventus would ideally prefer to keep hold of Soule as they see him as a player with huge potential, but need to sell players this winter due to their financial problems.

As mentioned, he has been in excellent form for Frosinone this season and seems to have a real knack for creating and scoring goals.

Soule also has the ability to play as an attacking midfielder or winger, so could provide cover in several areas for Crystal Palace if they can get a deal done.

If he can continue his current form in the Premier League, dynamic attacker could be the difference between the Eagles being dragged into the relegation battle or not.

Also, with top clubs still chasing top Palace players such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, Soule could be a long-term replacement for one of them.

