Brentford have dismissed suggestions that Igor Thiago could be allowed to leave the club in January, with four Premier League sides seriously looking into signing him, we can reveal.

Thiago has been outstanding for the Bees this season, with 11 goals in 13 starts to his name and he is now being talked about as a prospective option for Brazil at next summer’s World Cup finals. Indeed, we have been informed that Selecao coach Carlo Ancelotti and his staff have been watching his progress closely, with the 24-year-old now firmly in their thinking heading into 2026.

But Ancelotti is not the only one who is impressed with Thiago and his form.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle and Aston Villa have all been checking on him, whilst we can confirm RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have also been watching his progress closely.

However, TEAMtalk has been informed by Brentford sources that Thiago is not available – and their not-for-sale policy will be issued to any interested suitor who happen to enquire in January.

I am told that Brentford expect Thiago to attract attention; that is not a shock. They believe he is currently as good as any striker in the Premier League – but they are not worried, they are quick to confirm that the prospect of him leaving the club is not a consideration for them.

Thiago joined Brentford in 2024 for a club record deal worth just over £30million but he missed the most of this debut season with a knee injury.

So effectively, this is his first full campaign with the Bees and we are told that the player is very happy in West London and is not looking or pushing to leave at this point.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Tottenham chase Brighton leader; Newcastle target Moroccan attacker

Meanwhile, Spurs have continued to monitor Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke through the opening stages of the season, and TEAMtalk can reveal how a potential £40million bid could be incoming for 2026.

He is not the only Seagulls star they have an interest in either; we can confirm they are huge admirers of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen, though sources can reveal the European giants who are also strongly looking into a move for the Netherlands international.

Up at Newcastle, we understand Eddie Howe’s side are poised to pursue Bilal El Khannouss aggressively, with the Morocco international attacking midfielder is eager to return to the Premier League in 2026.