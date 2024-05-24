Euro Paper Talk: Tottenham, Newcastle in major scrap to land €70m Leipzig standout; Bayern Munich open to selling SEVEN top stars

Tottenham and Newcastle have intensified their efforts to land a top Bundesliga defender this summer, while Real Madrid plot a future double raid on Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich are willing to sell up to seven first-team stars – all in Friday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

POSTECOGLOU, HOWE IN RACE TO SIGN SIMAKAN

Tottenham and Newcastle United have reportedly stepped up their chase to sign impressive RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan in the summer window.

It’s no secret that both clubs are in the market for another central defender after suffering their own issues throughout the current campaign.

Tottenham had virtually nothing in the way of strength in depth when Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero were both absent earlier in the season. However, they did rectify that in January by bringing in Radu Dragusin from Italy.

That will not stop Ange Postecoglou getting another centre-back on board though, especially with Van de ven impressing at left-back late in the season.

The Australian was not impressed with the number of goals his side conceded in the Premier League so defensive solidity is high on his to-do list to fix this summer.

As for Newcastle, they really felt the absence of Sven Botman during their Champions League group stage campaign, while club skipper Jamaal Lascelles will be out until the end of the year with an ACL injury.

That has led both clubs to widen their search for more depth and that is where Simakan comes in.

The versatile 24-year-old can play centrally or at right-back and scored three goals with four assists in 42 games in all competitions last season.

German outlet Bild has named Tottenham and Newcastle as interested parties when discussing Simakan’s immediate future.

The defender was born in Marseille and has represented France at U-20 and U-21 but has not made the breakthrough into the senior set-up as yet.

Simakan agents pushing for high-profile move

Simakan dreams of playing for France despite qualifying for Guinea through his parents and Bild adds that his agents are looking for a club which can improve his chances of representing Les Bleus.

That is where the Premier League duo come in, along with PSG. Indeed, the French giants are already said to be willing to strike a €35m, which is half of the Frenchman’s current €70m release clause.

As for Leipzig’s stance, they are keen to keep hold of the player but if he does push to leave then a bidding war starting can only be good for Simakan’s value.

VILLA, TOTTENHAM USED AS PAWNS IN NEW CAMBIASO DEAL

Aston Villa and Tottenham interest in Juventus ace Andrea Cambiaso was used as a ploy to land the left-back a new contract in Turin. (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea have reached agreement with Palmeiras to sign Brazilian teenager forward Estevao, as TT previously reported. (ESPN Brasil)

Barcelona will announce former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick as the club’s new coach on Monday. (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern Munich are chasing RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, with the 26-year-old also on the radars of Barcelona and two Premier League clubs. He has a release clause worth €60m. (Fabrizio Romano)

Paris Saint-Germain remain hopeful that they will be able to sign Lille centre-back Leny Yoro during the summer. (L’Equipe)

REAL HAVE FUTURE EYE ON LEVERKUSEN DUO

Real Madrid will look to make future moves to bring in Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and head coach Xabi Alonso. (AS)

Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo has reportedly asked for a transfer in the summer, believing his time in the Campania capital is over. (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso will leave the club at the end of the season but links to Atletico Madrid have been completely shut down. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus will have a decisive meeting with Thiago Motta next week and the hope is that he can convince two Bologna stars, Joshua Zirkzee and Riccardo Calafiori, to join him on the move to Turin this summer. (Tuttosport)

Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal are trying to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. (O Jogo)

MAGNIFICENT BAYERN SEVEN UP FOR SALE

Bayern Munich are willing to sell Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Dayot Upamecano, Noussair Mazraoui and Alphonso Davies this summer. (Sport Bild)

The Bundesliga giants are also close to finalising their move for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández, which would increase the likelihood of Davies’ departure. (Marca)

Barcelona are currently in talks with a delegation from Barcelona Sporting Club de Guayaquil over the signing of 17-year-old striker Allen Obando. (Sport)

Trabzonspor are “working intensively” to sign midfielder John Lundstram from Rangers this summer. (Various)

Wout Weghorst’s agent Simon Cziommer said he would prefer a move to FC Twente, if he were to leave Burnley in the summer window. (De Telegraaf)