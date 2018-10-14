West Brom are reportedly willing to offload Oliver Burke in January, with Tottenham and Newcastle keeping tabs on the winger.

The 21-year-old joined the Baggies in a club-record £15million deal last summer after a successful spell with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

However, he has hardly featured for Darren Moore’s Championship high-fliers this season, making just one Championship appearance.

But that has not put off potential Premier League suitors, with Spurs, Newcastle and Brighton all sending scouts to watch the Scotland attacker in action in West Brom’s Checkatrade Trophy clash with Blackpool.

Burke managed an assist in their 2-1 win and has showed during his time with Nottingham Forest and then Leipzig that there is plenty of potential to work with.

The Baggies are looking to offload Burke in order to fund a move for Blackburn forward Bradley Dack in the January transfer window.

