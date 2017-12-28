Tottenham, Newcastle rivals to land £44million La Liga frontman

Tottenham and Newcastle are reportedly among several clubs interested in signing Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu in January.

The DR Congo attacker has been in superb form in La Liga this season, scoring 14 times in 21 appearances for the Spanish outfit.

Those stats have alerted several clubs from Europe’s top leagues to consider moving for the 26-year-old in the winter transfer window, with Spurs, Newcastle, West Ham and West Brom all said to be keen on the player, according to Marca.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking to ease the burden of prolific marksman Harry Kane, with Fernando Llorente having struggled when given the chance to step in for the England star.

The report goes on to state that Spurs are considering making an offer for Bakambu, who agreed a €50m (£44.4m) release clause when he penned a new five-year deal with the club back in July.