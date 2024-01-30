Tottenham, Newcastle warned they must break the bank to sign top Aston Villa star amid Unai Emery praise

Fabrizio Romano has told Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United they need to submit a ‘big package’ to convince Aston Villa on selling Jacob Ramsey, while Unai Emery has given his verdict on the player and the transfer speculation.

Ramsey shone at Aston Villa last season following the arrival of Emery, finishing the campaign on six goals and eight assists from 38 appearances across all competitions. The central midfielder, who can also play further forward as a left winger, was hoping to build on that impressive season this term, but injuries have held him back.

Ramsey has played only 14 times so far due to a foot problem which ruled him out in the early part of the season. The England U21 international fought his way back to full fitness and played in eight consecutive Premier League games between November 26 and December 30, but he was left out of the squad for the 0-0 draw with Everton.

Emery has confirmed that Ramsey is ‘a doubt’ for Villa’s next game, which is a home clash against Newcastle on Tuesday night.

Newcastle chiefs will be frustrated that they will not get to see the all-action midfielder play, as they have recently been credited with an interest in signing him.

On Monday, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Tottenham, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are all keeping tabs on Ramsey’s situation. Villa might be forced into selling one of their top players such as Ramsey in order to comply with financial rules.

Romano has now provided his information on the 22-year-old’s future. While there are no serious negotiations currently underway between Villa and one of Ramsey’s three potential suitors, the West Midlands outfit could sell if a ‘big package’ comes in.

“Despite links with Newcastle, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, there is nothing concrete happening with Jacob Ramsey, from what I’ve heard,” the journalist said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

Aston Villa hope to keep Tottenham, Newcastle target

“Aston Villa want him to stay, and there’s no movement from specific clubs as of now, while a big package would be needed for Ramsey to leave. I’m not sure things will happen on that deal before the end of the window, only in case of domino-effect.”

Villa boss Emery has also reacted to the growing rumours surrounding Ramsey. The Spaniard appears determined to keep Spurs, Newcastle and Bayern at bay and to continue helping Ramsey shine at Villa Park.

“Jacob Ramsey is a very important player. He grew up in the academy and his progression is getting better,” Emery said.

“His level is increasing a lot and I want to keep him here with us. Of course, there are movements (speculation) around him.

“Maybe there are teams involved in the possibility to sign him because he has a big, big potential at Villa and in England. I want to keep him here, 100 per cent.”

