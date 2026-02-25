If Bart Verbruggen leaves Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, we understand the club will not pursue a big-money replacement.

Instead, Brighton are prepared to promote from within, with plans already in place for a seamless transition.

Verbruggen has established himself as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers, attracting strong interest from European giants including Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur. Despite this, Brighton remain calm and confident about their succession plan.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Brighton rate Carl Rushworth extremely highly – even though he has yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

Rushworth has amassed over 200 games on loan away from Brighton, gaining invaluable experience and consistently impressing at every stop.

Currently starring on loan at Championship promotion chasers Coventry City, Rushworth has caught the eye of several clubs, including Manchester United.

The 24-year-old is eager to become Brighton’s first-choice goalkeeper, and with his current deal running until 2027, the club knows he is unlikely to sign a new contract if he remains as a backup.

We revealed on December 3 that Tottenham are making checks on Verbruggen amid uncertainty over Guglielmo Vicario’s future as No 1.

Sources have confirmed to us that Spurs are ready to offload Vicario this summer. Verbruggen is not the only shot-stopper they are keen on, as we understand Lens star Robin Risser is also being strongly considered.

We reported on February 11 that Chelsea are ready to move for Verbruggen by matching Brighton’s £50million (€57m / $68m) valuation.

The Dutchman looks set to be the next star Brighton make significant profit on. They paid Anderlecht £16m for him in July 2023.

Since then, Verbruggen has kept 22 clean sheets in 94 appearances for the Seagulls. He has demonstrated lightning-fast reflexes and an ability to play out from the back while shining in the Premier League.

