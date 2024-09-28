Harry Redknapp names Tottenham player who’ll shine against Man Utd, with Ten Hag ‘back to square one’

Harry Redknapp has tipped Dominic Solanke to score for Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, while Erik ten Hag is looking for a Manchester United win to reduce the pressure on his job.

In quotes carried by the Manchester Evening News, former Tottenham boss Redknapp predicted a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday. He discussed how unreliable Ten Hag’s side are and backed Solanke to add to his Tottenham tally.

“Just as soon as Manchester United start to settle down and play, they have a couple of lacklustre performances and everybody’s back to square one,” he said.

“You never know which United are going to turn up. I think they’ll surprise everyone this weekend with a decent performance, but it’ll be frustration time at Old Trafford yet again.

“All credit to Ange Postecoglou in Europe, they [Spurs] went down to 10 men early in the game, but his team produced a professional performance to win the game 3-0.

“Spurs were sensational against Brentford and it’s encouraging to see Dominic Solanke banging them in. That’s just what any new player needs.

“I’m looking forward to this match, but I bet the Man Utd fans will watch it from behind the sofa!

“One to watch: Dominic Solanke has come out of the traps now and I think he’s going on a goal run.”

Solanke starting to justify price tag

Following a club-record £65million (€77.8m / US$86.9m) move from Bournemouth, Solanke made his debut for Spurs in the 1-1 draw with Leicester City on August 19.

The striker then had a frustrating couple of weeks though as he missed two games with an ankle injury.

Solanke opened his Spurs account during the 3-1 win over Brentford last weekend, finishing from close range after James Maddison’s shot had been kept out.

Solanke also registered a goal and assist as Spurs ran out 3-0 winners against Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday, despite going down to 10 men.

The 27-year-old will be aiming to either match or better his record from last season, when he found the back of the net 21 times in 42 games to convince Spurs on signing him.

Man Utd defeat could affect Ten Hag

For Man Utd, meanwhile, there was plenty of talk about Ten Hag’s future over the international break following the damaging 3-0 home loss to rivals Liverpool.

Man Utd responded by beating Southampton and Barnsley and scoring a combined 10 goals in the process, but draws against Crystal Palace and FC Twente since then have left fans frustrated.

It is unlikely that Man Utd will pull the trigger and sack Ten Hag if they lose to Spurs, but such a result would certainly lead to more speculation about potential replacements.

It has been widely reported that Man Utd chiefs will give the 54-year-old until Christmas before deciding to stick with him or initiate a new era with a different manager.

