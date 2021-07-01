Tottenham have seen an offer to sign their first player under the management of new boss Nuno Espirito Santo rejected, though a deal could yet be made, per a report.

Tottenham concluded their hunt for a new manager on Wednesday with the news of ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s appointment. Initial scepticism greeted the Portuguese after he was initially revealed to be in the frame. However, reflecting in the cold light of day, Nuno did a fantastic job during his four years at Molineux.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

With the manager conundrum resolved, attention has now turned to providing Nuno with a squad capable of cracking the top four.

A recent report detailed the club’s interest in bolstering their defensive ranks with Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Bologna defender, 22, operates primarily as a central defender, though is capable of deputising on the right.

Amid the ongoing uncertainty over the future of Serge Aurier, Tomiyasu’s addition could be a smart one given his versatility. Additionally, Nuno often deploys a back five, meaning additional depth at centre-half is required.

However, the latest from Sky Sports has revealed Spurs’ offer was rejected.

They report that Tottenham ‘offered £12.9m (€15m) plus an extra £2.6m (€3m) in add-ons’. Combined, the figures amounted to a £15.5m offering.

July 1 Transfer Chatter - Man Utd look for Pogba replacement, Spurs to raid Serie A and Chelsea determined to sign Haaland Manchester United are on the lookout for a replacement for Paul Pogba, Tottenham eye up Milan Skriniar and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic is determined to sign Erling Haaland

Bologna rebuffed the bid after reportedly valuing their defender at £17.2m. That means Tottenham strangely chose to bid just £1.7m short of the Italians’ preferred fee.

With such a small difference between bid and valuation, a deal could yet be reached. Indeed, Sky state that ‘talks remain ongoing’.

Given Tottenham were prepared to pay £15.5m to land the player, it would seem likely they’d be willing to stump up the extra £1.7m Bologna crave.

Nuno eyeing double swoop in Tottenham overhaul

Meanwhile, Nuno is eyeing deals for midfielder Joao Palhinha and striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, a report claims.

Spurs have had transfer links with Sporting’s Portugal midfielder Palhinha for a few weeks.

According to A Bola (via Sport Witness), Sporting would have accepted a bid of €30million (26million) before Euro 2020 began. However, Palhinha became a senior international in March and played twice in the tournament, his fee rising as a result.

The newspaper adds that Tottenham would have to pay ‘way above’ their earlier valuation. What’s more, Atalanta have now joined the 25-year-old’s list of suitors. Leicester and Wolves have also have an interest, along with Sevilla, Napoli and Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Football London reports that Spurs have opened talks to sign Fiorentina striker Vlahovic. The Serbian is reportedly valued at £36million, having scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A games last season.

READ MORE: Real Madrid looking to thwart Nuno’s bid to bolster Tottenham defence