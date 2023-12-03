Tottenham ‘will make’ offer for classy English winger; Postecoglou decides on January transfer priority

An Italian journalist has claimed that he is ‘convinced’ that Tottenham Hotspur will make a move to sign Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior in January.

Spurs enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, but injuries to key players such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have stunted their progress.

Ange Postecoglou already has one eye on the January transfer window as the manager looks to bolster his squad, and a new winger is thought to be one of his priorities.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Iling-Junior is one of three wingers on Tottenham’s radar, and he is thought to be keen on a winter switch to the Premier League. Everton are also interested in him.

The 20-year-old Chelsea academy graduate has been touted by pundits to have huge potential. Iling-Junio has made just four Serie A appearances this season, however.

Juventus are willing to part ways with Iling-Junior if they receive an offer of €18m (approx. £15.4m) this winter. This comes after Tottenham reportedly tried and failed with a bid of €20m (£17.4m) in the summer window.

Tottenham ‘will make’ a January offer for Juventus star

Now, Italian transfer journalist Daniele Longo has claimed that he is ‘convinced’ that Tottenham definitely ‘will make’ an offer for Iling-Junior in January.

As mentioned, Tottenham have been heavily linked with three wingers recently – PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko, Al Ittihad’s Jota – who Postecoglou knows well from their together at Celtic – and Iling-Junior.

These reports now suggest that Spurs have settled on Iling Junior as their priority winger target for January.

The England under-21s international joined Juventus as a 16-year-old in 2020. He has made 22 senior appearances to date for the Italian side, scoring one goal and making three assists in the process.

However, his lack of playing time this season has led him to eye a move away from the Turin-based side.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Tottenham match Juventus’ £15.4m price tag for Iling-Junior in January.

If he can live up to his sky-high potential, the youngster could be a key player for the North London side for many years to come.

