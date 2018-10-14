Tottenham will reportedly offer Christian Eriksen similar contract terms to Harry Kane to try and fend off interest from Real Madrid.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Spurs are hopeful that the Dane will stay if he is offered the same deal as England star Kane in north London.

Eriksen’s current contract runs out in 2020 and up until now the 26-year-old has held off penning a new contract.

The playmaker has been missing in recent weeks with a stomach injury, although fears over the severity of the injury have since been allayed.

Eriksen joined Spurs from Ajax for a paltry £11million in 2013 and has gone to score 57 goals in 232 appearnces for the club in all competitions.

