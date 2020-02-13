Tottenham have reportedly contacted AC Milan to offer them both Victor Wanyama and Juan Foyth in exchange for Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie in a €40million swap deal.

A report on Caliciomercato claims that Spurs have initiated talks, even though it is outside of the transfer window, having already held discussions with the Serie A giants over a failed deal to sign striker Krzysztof Piatek in January.

Calcio reporter Fabrizio Romano states that Spurs are willing to offer players who are currently out of Jose Mourinho’s plans, with both Wanyama and Foyth expected to be moved on in the summer.

However, the report adds that Milan are not too keen on the two players offered for Kessie, with Wanyama a shadow of the player he was two seasons ago, while they also think that 22-year-old Foyth is overvalued at more than €20m.

Milan could be open to negotiation over Foyth’s price though, as they are looking for a new central defensive partner for Alessio Romagnoli for next season.

Kessie, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a switch to the Premier League, with West Ham and Wolves also known to be tracking the 23-year-old Ivory Coast ace.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly trying to sign striker Willian Jose from Real Sociedad, just weeks after he almost joined Tottenham.

Jose was very close to making a move to Spurs in the January transfer window, doing his best at the time to try and force the move as Jose Mourinho’s men looked to replace the injured Harry Kane.

The Brazilian striker pulled out of Sociedad’s team to face Espanyol towards the back end last month, such was his desperation to seal a switch to north London.

Jose has now gone on record to say sorry to Sociedad fans, over his behaviour when being linked with Tottenham. Read more…