Tottenham could inadvertently help Marcus Rashford to secure his preferred move out of Manchester United this month, with reports detailing the latest on Barcelona’s interest as well as a Spurs ‘offer’ that unlocks their deal.

Rashford’s favoured outcome if he does leave Man Utd this month is understood to be joining Barcelona. They – along with AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund – have all held face-to-face meetings with Rashford’s brother, Dwaine Maynard, who serves as his agent.

The delay in Rashford communicating his intentions to Milan and Dortmund is understood to be a result of the player’s desire to join Barca.

And according to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona manager, Hansi Flick, has approved the loan signing of Rashford.

But before a deal can take shape, it was claimed Man Utd must first be willing to accept an obligation to buy would NOT be included in a deal. Furthermore, Man Utd must be willing to subsidise a sizeable portion of the player’s £325,000-a-week wages during the loan.

The issues for Barcelona don’t end there, with Sport confirming Flick’s side must move a player on before they can fit Rashford and his high salary within their financial limits.

But according to a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano, the unlikely figure of Tottenham could come to Rashford and Barcelona’s aid.

Via his YouTube channel, Romano named Ansu Fati as the player Barcelona could ship out to free up room and funds.

What’s more, a second report from Sport stated Tottenham have put an ‘offer’ on the table for former Brighton loanee, Fati.

“For Barcelona it depends on what happens with Ansu Fati, “stated Romano. “If Fati accepts to leave the club and they find a good solution on the market, Rashford could be an option for Barcelona.

“It’s depending on the financial package, otherwise he’s a strong option for Borussia Dortmund, and we will see what happens with AC Milan who had multiple conversations with Rashford’s camp.”

Tottenham table ‘offer’ for Ansu Fati

Fati, 22, has the green light to leave Barcelona this month. Sport stated a six-month loan is the likeliest outcome, and whether an option/obligation to buy would be inserted will be up to the suitor.

TEAMtalk revealed ahead of the January window opening its doors that Spurs were on the hunt for signings in four positions.

Goalkeeper was one and a £12.5m deal for Antonin Kinsky was quickly sealed. Another area Tottenham are seeking to address is the flanks and that’s where Fati comes in.

West Ham are also believed to have registered their interest in Fati after Jarrod Bowen was sidelined with a fractured foot. Their options in the final third are further depleted by the absences of Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring injury) and Michail Antonio (car accident).

But of the two clubs, it’s a move to Spurs – who remain in the hunt for three trophies (League Cup, FA Cup, Europa League) – that would unquestionably represent the sexier option for Fati.

If Spurs do strike a deal with Barcelona, a major obstacle in Barca’s quest to sign Rashford would be removed.

Latest Man Utd news – Ratcliffe vetoes Rashford moves, Gittens interest, outrageous Nunez claims

In other news, The Daily Star reported Sir Jim Ratcliffe has blocked Rashford from joining another English club.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham have all been linked by one outlet or another, but Ratcliffe is unwilling to strengthen a domestic rival through Rashford’s exit.

Elsewhere, Sky Germany claim Man Utd are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Borussia Dortmund attacker, Jamie Gittens.

Dortmund are reportedly ‘very likely’ to sell the 20-year-old in the summer if they fail to qualify for next year’s Champions League. Dortmund currently sit 10th in the Bundesliga.

Finally, an incredible report in Spain has claimed Man Utd have manoeuvred themselves to the front of the queue to sign Darwin Nunez.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool ARE open to selling Nunez for the right price, though a transfer directly between the two historic rivals would be the shock of all shocks.

Every club linked with Marcus Rashford

By Samuel Bannister

Barcelona: Rashford’s preferred destination is Barcelona and news that they have now initiated contact over a move could yet see him secure a move to the Nou Camp.

AC Milan: One of the main clubs known to have held talks with Rashford’s representatives, Milan are exploring a six-month loan deal. The forward’s brother has been in Milan for talks with the Rossoneri, who would though have to come up with a way for him and Rafael Leao to fit in the same system.

Juventus: Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Juventus are rivalling Milan in the race to take Rashford to Italy.

Como: While Como are not of the same stature as many of the clubs linked with Rashford, they have the richest owners in Serie A and Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed they could try their luck for the 27-year-old – though Romano has played the idea down.

Napoli: Antonio Conte could add Rashford to his Napoli squad and reports in Italy have suggested Man Utd could take someone like Victor Osimhen or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the opposite direction, but that appears unlikely.

Borussia Dortmund: A year after taking Jadon Sancho on loan from Man Utd, Dortmund are trying to repeat the trick with Rashford, as revealed by TEAMtalk towards the start of the January transfer window and since confirmed by David Ornstein.

PSG: One of Europe’s wealthier clubs, PSG have been long-term admirers of Rashford and that interest has not faded, TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti has insisted.

Monaco: The Daily Telegraph claims that the French side are ready to move for Rashford and give him the lifestyle to match his superstar status.

West Ham: According to various emerging reports, including by the BBC, West Ham are monitoring developments with Rashford and could be considered ones to watch in the battle to sign him, although they are outsiders.

Arsenal: As they seek extra options up front, Arsenal have been linked with Rashford and there have even been claims they’d be willing to sign him permanently if the conditions are right.

Tottenham: Spurs would be interested in signing Rashford on loan, according to the Daily Mail, but they have also been working on a deal for PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani which may take precedence.

Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah: All three of these Saudi Pro League clubs have shown interest in Rashford, but the England international has no interest in a move to the Middle East.

Seattle Sounders: TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has unearthed MLS interest in Rashford, with Seattle Sounders being the club making an ambitious attempt to lure him across the Atlantic.