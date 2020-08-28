Tottenham have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Diego Costa, who has been put up for sale by Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old won the Premier League under current Spurs boss Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and the pair remain ‘close’.

And the now the Daily Star claims they could be reunited at Tottenham, who are in the market for centre-forward cover.

Bournemouth and England frontman Callum Wilson has been their top option so far. But the relegated Cherries are holding out for a big fee.

Costa would provide a cheaper option but Spurs, as he only has a year left on his contract.

The report adds that Tottenham do have concerns over Costa’s age and fitness levels. Indeed, the attacker notched just five goals in a disappointing 2019-20 campaign.

But Costa would add some aggression to a Spurs team Mourinho has often claimed is too soft. And the report claims he is ‘open’ to making the switch to north London.

Atletico are ready to cash in on the player, rather than lose him for nothing, as Diego Costa looks to raise funds for other targets.

Portuguese giants Benfica have also enquired about the player’s availability. Premier League trio West Ham, Everton and Wolves have also previously been linked.

Tottenham have so far signed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and goalkeeper Joe Hart for Mourinho’s first-team squad.

They are also on the brink of doing a £15m deal for right-back Matt Doherty from Wolves.

A new striker and left-back are now the priorities for Mourinho, as he looks to get Spurs back in the top four next season.

KLOPP TO SCUPPER MOURINHO LOAN PLAN

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster will reportedly disappoint Tottenham by heading to Sheffield United on loan for the new season.

Brewster recently rejoined his Liverpool teammates after a stunning loan spell at Swansea. The 20-year-old scored 11 goals in 22 games to guide the Swans into the Championship play-offs.

Indeed, he has continued such blistering form in pre-season. After netting against Stuttgart on Saturday, he came off the bench to rescue Liverpool a draw on Tuesday.

However, it remains unclear whether Brewster will stick around at Anfield, as he did for the first half of last season.

Reports have suggested that Tottenham are one of the sides considering a loan move. However, it looks like the player could be bound for Bramall Lane instead.

The Daily Mirror claims that Jurgen Klopp is prepared to let the young forward join the Blades in a temporary deal. Read more…