Tottenham officially enter Bale talks as agent makes huge statement

Tottenham are in talks to re-sign Wales forward Gareth Bale from Real Madrid in what would be a stunning reunion.

The 31-year-old left Spurs to join Real for a then world record £85m in 2013 and has since scored more than 100 goals and won four Champions League titles.

“Gareth still loves Spurs,” his agent Jonathan Barnett told BBC Sport Wales. “It’s where he wants to be.”

Bale has found himself marginalised under Zinedine Zidane and a return to Spurs looks like it is on the cards.

Madrid are reportedly willing to subside a large chunk of Bale’s lofty wages, while the Daily Telegragh even mooted the possibility of a swap deal involving Dele Alli.

The Wales forward may not be the only player leaving Real Madrid for Tottenham, with left-back Sergio Reguilon believed to be closing in on a move to Jose Mourinho’s side.

The Spain international shone on loan at Sevilla last season and has been monitored by Manchester United, although the Old Trafford club have been unwilling to agree to a buyback clause.

Bale was another option under consideration by United should their well-documented move for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho fail.

Time for new Bale adventure

The attacker returning to Tottenham would be a welcome move for the out-of-favour star, who spoke about his future earlier this month.

Bale, who almost joined Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning on a £1million a week three-year deal in 2019, told Sky Sports: “I think the club needs to answer that question because I tried to leave last year. They blocked everything at the last second.

“It was a project I was excited for last year but it didn’t materialise.

“There’s been other instances where we’ve tried to go but the club won’t allow it, or (have) done something.

“So it’s on the club, I can’t really do anything. I have a contract.

“All I can do is carry on what I’m doing and hopefully something comes up.

“But as I said, it’s in the club’s hands. They make things very difficult, to be honest.”