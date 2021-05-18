Tottenham old boy warns Harry Kane suitors of major transfer problem

Any club wishing to prise Harry Kane away from Tottenham this summer will have a tough time in negotiating a deal with Daniel Levy, former Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov has warned.

Spurs were forced into a statement on Monday night after Sky Sports reported that Kane had officially informed Levy of his desire to leave the north London club. The short comment from the club gave little away. A club spokesman said: “We won’t be commenting – our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That’s what everyone should be focused on.”

Sky Sports reported that the England captain, unhappy with Spurs’ lack of progress, has informed Levy he wants to depart this summer. He also wants his destination decided before the European Championship, which gets underway on June 11.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with moves for Kane. Indeed, Tuesday’s Paper Talk claimed Spurs would ask United for an attacker in exchange as part of any deal.

Interim manager Ryan Mason was giving little away when questioned about Kane’s future during his presser on Tuesday.

Should he leave, Kane is likely to command a fee well in excess of £120m.

And Berbatov expects any club wishing to land Kane to not have an easy time of things. Levy is known as a tough negotiator and Berbatov revealed last year how tough it can be to deal with the Spurs chairman.

“He’s always looking for the best interests of the club,” he told football.london.

“I don’t care who you are or where you come from, or how much money you have. If you don’t give the money I want, you know you’re going to have a hard time.

“I would be the same if I was a chairman of a club as well. The club comes first always and that’s why I’m so happy to see how the club has developed with a new ground and a new stadium. It’s the best in Europe.”

Reflecting on his own move from Tottenham to United in 2008, Berbatov recalled how Levy had made life difficult for the Red Devils.

The striker eventually moved for a huge fee back then of £30.75m – but the deal wasn’t without complications.

“That was nothing personal though, it was only business,” he added.

“It happens all the time in football. You cannot take it personally. If you do, it’s not good for anyone. It’s just business and of course your club comes first.

“If you give me the money I want then we can speak and do business. It’s just the way it is in football.”

Richards can only see Kane at Man Utd

Micah Richards, meanwhile, is utterly convinced Kane will sign for United this summer after offering some strong reasons why the transfer is on.

With City and United expected to lead the bidding, Richards is adamant it is the Red Devils who will prevail.

That’s because he reckons City are more likely to go for either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe than they are Kane. He also reckons United are the only side who will meet Levy’s asking price – likely to be around £120m.

“Of course he [Kane] would work at City, he works hard and he scores goals,” Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Would they pay £150m for him? No, they wouldn’t. They might pay £80m or £90m, but they are not going to get him for that.

“City would be looking for youth if they were going to spend £150m. They would go for Haaland or Mbappe.

“The thing is, I think Kane is a perfect suit for Man United. Him and [Edinson] Cavani up front for that one role. One plays, one rests, you would have two top strikers.

“Kane would be the No 1, with Cavani being managed correctly. At 34, you can see the impact he can have starting, or off the bench.

“I just don’t see Man City being in for him if he is going to cost £150m, to be honest.”

