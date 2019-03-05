Leicester are facing the prospect of having to break their transfer record to land Youri Tielemans, news that has reportedly put Tottenham on alert.

The Foxes have been quoted a hefty fee of £40million by Monaco for the Belgium star, according to the Mail Online.

The figure was reportedly quoted when City were in talks with the Ligue 1 giants in January over a loan move with a view to making the deal permanent.

However, given the size of the fee mentioned, Leicester decided to just settle on a loan until the end of the season, with Foxes midfielder Adrien Silva heading in the opposite direction.

Tielemans, 21, has impressed during his short spell at the KP Stadium so far, making four appearances and assisting two goals in his last two games.

Indeed, the Leicester faithful have certainly been impressed, chanting “sign him up” when Tielemans came off in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Watford.

The Foxes will, however, have to smash their transfer record to do so – with Monaco looking to double the £20m they paid Anderlecht for Tielemans. Leicester’s current record currently stands at the £28m they paid for striker Islam Slimani.

The report goes on to state that the quoted £40m could also rise if Tielemans continues to impress during his time in England, prompting other clubs to enter a potential bidding war.

Tottenham were known to have been monitoring the midfielder during January, having lost Mousa Dembele to China, and are expected to be back in for him this summer – despite not spending a penny in the last two transfer windows.

